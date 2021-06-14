Why is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) up 52.82% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). It is currently valued at $10.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.30, after setting-off with the price of $10.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.40.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, GOL To Acquire Brazilian Airline MAP Transportes Aéreos. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, today announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. (“Transaction” and “MAP”, respectively), a Brazilian domestic airline with flight routes to regional destinations and São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport. The acquisition reflects the Company’s on-going commitment to expanding the demand for passenger air transportation in Brazil and what its Management perceives to be an unparalleled market opportunity for rational consolidation in the Brazilian aviation market, as the country’s economy recovers from Covid-19. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.43 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $6.59 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was 52.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -12.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.36 and $11.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9851177 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was 2.24%, having the revenues showcasing 20.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.62B, as it employees total of 13999 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of +16.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,858,609 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.92%, alongside a boost of 52.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.67% during last recorded quarter.