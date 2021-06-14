Why is Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) up 57.89% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), which is $1.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.25 after opening rate of $1.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.13 before closing at $1.11.

Recently in News on June 11, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Cooperates with Movie Planet LLC and Youa Group to Jointly Create Film & TV Series Using Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Blockchain and Develop NFT for Entertainment Technologies. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) announced on April 23, U.S. Eastern Time, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the strategic cooperative development among Color China (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Color Star), a U.S.-based company, Movie Planet LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Movie Planet”), and a South Korea-based company, Youa Group (hereinafter referred to as “Youa Group”). The three parties expressed interest in jointly developing NFT application for the Hollywood Film Festival and International Film Festival databases. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 57.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -55.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8843825 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was 70.45%, having the revenues showcasing 34.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.30M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0734, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +54.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,822,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 126.42%, alongside a boost of 57.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.83% during last recorded quarter.