Time to Buy Beat-Down Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) was valued at $0.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5339 while reaching the peak value of $0.565 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5165. The stock current value is $0.52.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Farmmi Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that on June 3, 2021, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “FAMI”. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4700 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.2981 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/21.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -26.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -78.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7255544 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was -55.42%, having the revenues showcasing -63.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.30M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0183, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of -58.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,238,377 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Farmmi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.50%, alongside a downfall of -26.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.10% during last recorded quarter.