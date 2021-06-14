Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Coursera Inc. (COUR) was up 6.34%

At the end of the latest market close, Coursera Inc. (COUR) was valued at $44.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $44.60 while reaching the peak value of $46.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.64. The stock current value is $46.95.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, Coursera Global Skills Report 2021 Finds US Behind in Digital Skills, Ranked 29th Globally. Workers can reskill for high-demand entry-level digital jobs in as little as 35 hours. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coursera Inc. shares are logging -24.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.59 and $62.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1168597 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coursera Inc. (COUR) recorded performance in the market was 4.33%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.99B, as it employees total of 779 workers.

Specialists analysis on Coursera Inc. (COUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coursera Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Coursera Inc. (COUR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.33%. The shares increased approximately by 18.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.30% in the period of the last 30 days.