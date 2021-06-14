Recent Change of -5.66% in the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is priced at $1.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.638 and reached a high price of $1.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.59. The stock touched a low price of $1.43.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Tyme Technologies, Inc. Completes Strategic Review, Announces OASIS Breast Trial With Georgetown University, and Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. – Comprehensive strategic review identified breast cancer as a priority indication for development, a focus on second-line pancreatic cancer, and continuation of trial in high-risk sarcomas. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Tyme Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9900 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.1100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) full year performance was 16.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are logging -69.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7785404 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recorded performance in the market was 22.95%, having the revenues showcasing -26.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.00M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tyme Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8099, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -28.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,126,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYME is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.36%, alongside a boost of 16.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.47% during last recorded quarter.