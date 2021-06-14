Reason’s why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $2.54

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $2.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.02, after setting-off with the price of $2.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.70.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor, Operation HOPE Partnership Promotes Black Businesses. New digital outdoor campaign supports the ‘1MBB’ initiative to build and support new and existing Black business owners. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.05 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 163.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -2.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 245.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6216081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 80.61%, having the revenues showcasing 42.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.42. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +91.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,485,281 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 127.48%, alongside a boost of 163.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.58% during last recorded quarter.