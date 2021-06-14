Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.11M in the recent 3 months

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is priced at $28.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.00 and reached a high price of $28.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.65. The stock touched a low price of $26.50.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Oatly Group AB Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Oatly Group AB (“Oatly”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, 64,688,000 of which are being offered by Oatly and 19,688,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,656,400 ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “OTLY.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oatly Group AB shares are logging 4.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.99 and $27.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3646918 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oatly Group AB (OTLY) recorded performance in the market was 42.23%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.78B, as it employees total of 792 workers.

Specialists analysis on Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oatly Group AB a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OTLY is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Trends and Technical analysis: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.23%.