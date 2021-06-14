Gear up for the change! Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has hit the volume of 3722715

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is priced at $1.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.50 and reached a high price of $1.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.25. The stock touched a low price of $1.25.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Predictive Oncology Announces $21.34 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 15,520,911 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,520,911 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.375 per share of common stock and related warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 200 million shares, and will expire three (3) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Predictive Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3000 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) full year performance was -26.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are logging -52.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3722715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recorded performance in the market was 70.67%, having the revenues showcasing -25.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.20M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

The Analysts eye on Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3179, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Predictive Oncology Inc. posted a movement of -11.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,635,757 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Predictive Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.06%, alongside a downfall of -26.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.15% during last recorded quarter.