Gear up for the change! Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has hit the volume of 9271119

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is priced at $8.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.83 and reached a high price of $7.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.58. The stock touched a low price of $7.51.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, Bionano Genomics Appoints Richard Shippy, Former Affymetrix, Illumina and Cradle Executive, as its Chief Business Officer. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Richard Shippy has joined the company as its Chief Business Officer. Richard was one of the transformational leaders at Affymetrix who brought microarrays into the clinic and paved the way for the first FDA-cleared application of microarrays in cytogenetics with the CytoScan HD Array developed by Affymetrix. For Bionano, he will be responsible for leading product strategy, broadening its business into new markets and strategic expansion of its product and technology portfolios. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 1373.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -48.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1792.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $15.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9271119 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 146.10%, having the revenues showcasing -19.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.13B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +0.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 31,591,057 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 146.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1392.42%, alongside a boost of 1373.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.19% during last recorded quarter.