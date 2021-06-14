Do Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) beta value of 2.63 signposts another twist?

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is priced at $15.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.51 and reached a high price of $16.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.53. The stock touched a low price of $14.61.

Recently in News on May 10, 2021, Workhorse Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Results. Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.96 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $7.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) full year performance was 354.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Workhorse Group Inc. shares are logging -63.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 349.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.52 and $42.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10402403 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) recorded performance in the market was -21.49%, having the revenues showcasing -7.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.86B, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Analysts verdict on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.63, with a change in the price was noted -7.36. In a similar fashion, Workhorse Group Inc. posted a movement of -31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,780,709 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WKHS is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Workhorse Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.19%, alongside a boost of 354.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.94% during last recorded quarter.