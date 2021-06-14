CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.45M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), which is $11.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.45 after opening rate of $10.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.76 before closing at $10.79.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, CoreCivic Enters Into New Contract with Mahoning County, Ohio at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it has entered into a new three-year contract with Mahoning County, Ohio to utilize up to 990 beds at the Company’s 2,016-bed Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. Mahoning County is responsible for County inmates and federal detainees, and the County expects to use the Northeast Ohio facility to address its population needs. You can read further details here

CoreCivic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.45 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/21.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) full year performance was -4.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CoreCivic Inc. shares are logging -14.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.76 and $13.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2397709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) recorded performance in the market was 74.20%, having the revenues showcasing 33.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 12415 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CoreCivic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.11, with a change in the price was noted +4.13. In a similar fashion, CoreCivic Inc. posted a movement of +56.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,660,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CXW is recording 1.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

Technical breakdown of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

Raw Stochastic average of CoreCivic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CoreCivic Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.99%, alongside a downfall of -4.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.92% during last recorded quarter.