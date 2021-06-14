Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $162.30

At the end of the latest market close, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) was valued at $137.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $136.925 while reaching the peak value of $137.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $135.23. The stock current value is $136.82.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend. Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Applied Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $146.00 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $86.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) full year performance was 146.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Materials Inc. shares are logging -6.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.15 and $146.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6074689 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) recorded performance in the market was 58.54%, having the revenues showcasing 19.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.36B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 123.24, with a change in the price was noted +27.60. In a similar fashion, Applied Materials Inc. posted a movement of +25.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,728,246 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.80%, alongside a boost of 146.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.71% during last recorded quarter.