WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.49M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), which is $29.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.35 after opening rate of $29.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.71 before closing at $29.02.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation will take place at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.38 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $22.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) full year performance was 91.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares are logging -3.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.67 and $30.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1714442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recorded performance in the market was 26.03%, having the revenues showcasing 6.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.75B, as it employees total of 4300 workers.

Analysts verdict on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.57, with a change in the price was noted +2.38. In a similar fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +8.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,587,359 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.09%, alongside a boost of 91.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.01% during last recorded quarter.