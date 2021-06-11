Unum Group (UNM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.07M

Unum Group (UNM) is priced at $30.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.47 and reached a high price of $31.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.97. The stock touched a low price of $30.31.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Life/Health Subsidiaries. AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) for the existing members of Unum Insurance Group. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Starmount Life Insurance Company (Starmount) (Portland, ME). Starmount is a newly added member to the Unum Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These companies are the core U.S. life/health insurance subsidiaries of Unum Group (Unum) (headquartered in Chattanooga, TN) [NYSE: UNM]. In addition, AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Unum. (See below for a complete listing of the life/health subsidiaries and Long-Term IRs.). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Unum Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.98 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $21.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Unum Group (UNM) full year performance was 66.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unum Group shares are logging -5.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.20 and $31.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1537925 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unum Group (UNM) recorded performance in the market was 32.17%, having the revenues showcasing 4.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.23B, as it employees total of 10300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unum Group (UNM)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Unum Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.93, with a change in the price was noted +5.10. In a similar fashion, Unum Group posted a movement of +20.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,254,835 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Unum Group (UNM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unum Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.64%, alongside a boost of 66.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.70% during last recorded quarter.