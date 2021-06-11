Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.52M

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) is priced at $10.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.21 and reached a high price of $10.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.19. The stock touched a low price of $10.19.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Thoma Bravo Affirms Commitment to Purchase up to $250 Million of ironSource Shares to the Extent Made Available by Redemptions. Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today affirmed its commitment to purchase additional ironSource shares, should they become available through redemptions by shareholders of Thoma Bravo Advantage (“TBA”) (NYSE:TBA), upon closing of TBA’s previously announced business combination with ironSource Ltd. (“ironSource”), a leading business platform for the App Economy. The transaction is further supported by a $1.3 billion oversubscribed Class A ordinary share PIPE led by a $300 million investment by an affiliate of Thoma Bravo. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Thoma Bravo Advantage shares are logging -22.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $13.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1902053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) recorded performance in the market was -12.59%, having the revenues showcasing -6.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TBA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Thoma Bravo Advantage, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.59%. The shares increased approximately by 1.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.55% during last recorded quarter.