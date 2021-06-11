Teradyne Inc. (TER) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.65M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Teradyne Inc. (TER), which is $127.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $128.205 after opening rate of $124.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $124.19 before closing at $124.71.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, Teradyne Announces Election of Paul Tufano as Chair of the Board. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced today the Board of Directors has elected Paul Tufano Chair of the Board. Mr. Tufano is the former Chief Executive Officer of Benchmark Electronics and has served on the Teradyne Board since 2005. He replaces former Chair Roy Vallee who has retired from the Board. You can read further details here

Teradyne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $147.90 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $104.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) full year performance was 67.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teradyne Inc. shares are logging -13.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.06 and $147.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1222612 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teradyne Inc. (TER) recorded performance in the market was 6.66%, having the revenues showcasing 12.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.72B, as it employees total of 5500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Teradyne Inc. (TER)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Teradyne Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 126.03, with a change in the price was noted -9.43. In a similar fashion, Teradyne Inc. posted a movement of -6.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,903,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TER is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical breakdown of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Teradyne Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.75%, alongside a boost of 67.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.30% during last recorded quarter.