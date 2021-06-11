Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.46M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), which is $247.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $247.46 after opening rate of $238.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $237.1201 before closing at $237.70.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2021. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 ending March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Spotify Technology S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $387.44 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $211.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/21.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) full year performance was 30.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spotify Technology S.A. shares are logging -36.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $177.21 and $387.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1494606 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) recorded performance in the market was -21.44%, having the revenues showcasing -13.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.23B, as it employees total of 5584 workers.

The Analysts eye on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Spotify Technology S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 280.94, with a change in the price was noted -72.63. In a similar fashion, Spotify Technology S.A. posted a movement of -22.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,629,238 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPOT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical rundown of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Spotify Technology S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.74%, alongside a boost of 30.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.86% during last recorded quarter.