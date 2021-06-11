Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) was up 2.56%

At the end of the latest market close, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) was valued at $7.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.05 while reaching the peak value of $7.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.89. The stock current value is $7.21.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Hudbay Announces Release of its 18th Annual Sustainability Report. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the release of its integrated annual and sustainability report (“Annual Sustainability Report”). The Annual Sustainability Report provides transparency and progress on key accomplishments and initiatives in 2020. Hudbay believes that continuously improving how the company manages the social, environmental and economic risks, impacts and opportunities associated with its activities is critical for the company’s long-term success. You can read further details here

Hudbay Minerals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.60 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) full year performance was 126.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares are logging -24.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.69 and $9.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 686882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) recorded performance in the market was 0.43%, having the revenues showcasing -8.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.84B.

Market experts do have their say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Hudbay Minerals Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.28, with a change in the price was noted +0.35. In a similar fashion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted a movement of +5.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,500,729 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hudbay Minerals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.78%, alongside a boost of 126.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.46% during last recorded quarter.