Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 675.77K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), which is $53.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $57.185 after opening rate of $55.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $53.50 before closing at $56.57.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Hydrofarm Completes Acquisition of Premium Nutrient Producer House and Garden. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of House & Garden, Inc., Humboldt Wholesale, Inc., Allied Imports & Logistics, Inc., and South Coast Horticultural Supply, Inc. (collectively “House & Garden”), a Humboldt County, Calif.-based producer of quality nutrients under the House & Garden and Mad Farmer brands. The announcement follows Hydrofarm’s recent acquisition of nutrient manufacturer HEAVY 16 and continues Hydrofarm’s strategic efforts to acquire manufacturers of branded products in key CEA product categories. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -43.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.59 and $95.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1503751 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recorded performance in the market was 2.28%, having the revenues showcasing -7.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.21B, as it employees total of 327 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.26, with a change in the price was noted -16.45. In a similar fashion, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. posted a movement of -23.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 582,987 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYFM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.28%. The shares increased approximately by -8.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.94% during last recorded quarter.