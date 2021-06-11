Here is why Q&K International Group Limited (QK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.72%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Q&K International Group Limited (QK), which is $1.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.10 after opening rate of $1.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.61 before closing at $1.81.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Q&K Announces Change to Board of Directors. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that Mr. Bing Xiao has resigned as a director of the Company, effective April 22, 2021. Mr. Xiao resigned for personal reasons and has no disagreement with the Company. The Company’s board of directors thank him for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.9700 for the same time period, recorded on 06/01/21.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -83.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -83.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $11.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3270563 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was -27.51%, having the revenues showcasing -33.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.34M, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Analysts verdict on Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3874, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of -26.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 341,991 in trading volumes.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Q&K International Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.85%, alongside a downfall of -83.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.67% during last recorded quarter.