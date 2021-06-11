Here is why PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recent weekly performance of 0.67% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED). It is currently valued at $1.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.53, after setting-off with the price of $1.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.50.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, PEDEVCO Announces 1st Quarter Results with Revenue and Cash Increasing Over Prior Periods. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (the “Company”) reported 1st quarter of 2021 results today. Due primarily to the Company bringing two new horizontal San Andres wells on production in Q1 2021, and the successful completion of a number of enhancement projects in the Permian Basin, coupled with the improving oil price environment, the Company grew its revenues by 25% from $2.8 million in the 1st quarter of 2020 to over $3.5 million in the 1st quarter of 2021. The Company also increased its cash position by over $10 million from the end of the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020, with over $18.5 million cash on hand at the end of the Q1 2021, and zero debt. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $1.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was 66.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -54.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1023282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was -0.66%, having the revenues showcasing -4.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.00M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5184, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of +17.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,594,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PEDEVCO Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.11%, alongside a boost of 66.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.46% during last recorded quarter.