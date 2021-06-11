Here is why GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), which is $79.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $77.83 after opening rate of $74.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $74.75 before closing at $77.77.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, GDS to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2021. GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) at Beijing Meeting Room, F5, Building C, Sunland International, No. 999 Zhouhai Road, Pudong, Shanghai, P.R.C. at 4:00 p.m. (China Standard Time) on June 29, 2021 (which is 4:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 29, 2021). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GDS Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $116.76 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $66.89 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) full year performance was 20.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GDS Holdings Limited shares are logging -32.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.54 and $116.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 898525 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) recorded performance in the market was -16.95%, having the revenues showcasing -16.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.94B, as it employees total of 1479 workers.

Analysts verdict on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the GDS Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 88.35, with a change in the price was noted -27.03. In a similar fashion, GDS Holdings Limited posted a movement of -25.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,326,683 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDS is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.86.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GDS Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GDS Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.91%, alongside a boost of 20.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.82% during last recorded quarter.