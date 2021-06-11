Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 984.13K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), which is $4.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.28 after opening rate of $4.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.91 before closing at $4.16.

Recently in News on June 11, 2021, US Patent Office Grants Foundational Pharmacogenomic Patent. Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business, has been granted US Patent No. 11,031,098 – ‘Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis’. You can read further details here

Genetic Technologies Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.18 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $3.52 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/21.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) full year performance was 100.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genetic Technologies Limited shares are logging -58.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.97 and $10.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6743857 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) recorded performance in the market was 15.56%, having the revenues showcasing -3.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.36M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genetic Technologies Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, Genetic Technologies Limited posted a movement of +1.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,575,382 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENE is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Raw Stochastic average of Genetic Technologies Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genetic Technologies Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.06%, alongside a boost of 100.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.70% during last recorded quarter.