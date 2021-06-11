Do International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) beta value of 0.97 signposts another twist?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is priced at $147.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $148.03 and reached a high price of $148.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $147.09. The stock touched a low price of $147.06.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, IFF Scent Division Launches Science of Wellness Program. On World Meditation Day, IFF’s (NYSE:IFF) Scent division has launched its Science of Wellness program to address consumer desires for a more holistic approach to their wellbeing. The program, which builds on the Company’s more than forty years of research in fragrance and its impact on emotion and wellness, is designed to guide the creation of scents that support science-based consumer wellbeing, with emotional, cognitive and physical benefits. You can read further details here

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $148.17 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $103.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) full year performance was 10.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are logging 0.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $99.54 and $147.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1492693 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) recorded performance in the market was 35.75%, having the revenues showcasing 8.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.70B, as it employees total of 13700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 136.89, with a change in the price was noted +30.03. In a similar fashion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. posted a movement of +25.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,696,852 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IFF is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Raw Stochastic average of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.00%, alongside a boost of 10.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.74% during last recorded quarter.