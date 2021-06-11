Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.78M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), which is $200.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $200.47 after opening rate of $196.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $196.355 before closing at $197.09.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Crown Castle to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation will be broadcast over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. Registration and access to the presentation will be provided on the Nareit REITweek website at: Nareit’s REITweek. You can read further details here

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $200.47 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $146.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) full year performance was 15.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are logging 0.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $146.15 and $199.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2566524 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) recorded performance in the market was 25.79%, having the revenues showcasing 28.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.75B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 172.85, with a change in the price was noted +42.99. In a similar fashion, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted a movement of +27.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,005,473 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCI is recording 2.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.21.

Technical breakdown of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.12%, alongside a boost of 15.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.57% during last recorded quarter.