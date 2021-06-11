China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.13

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), which is $0.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.75 after opening rate of $0.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.69 before closing at $0.72.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, China Pharma to Launch Highly Purified NMN+PQQ Product. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced plans to launch a highly purified NMN+PQQ product following the recent successful completion of a pilot scale test. β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is a derivative of the B-vitamin niacin, which is believed to significantly improve health and wellness. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6300 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.4398 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was 37.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $1.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1573929 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 61.51%, having the revenues showcasing -21.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.91M, as it employees total of 237 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8170, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +6.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,195,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.41%.

Considering, the past performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.12%, alongside a boost of 37.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.74% during last recorded quarter.