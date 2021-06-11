Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.90

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is priced at $12.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.31 and reached a high price of $13.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.08. The stock touched a low price of $12.80.

Recently in News on June 3, 2021, Century Aluminum Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) America’s largest primary aluminum producer, today hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the planned 50% production capacity increase at its Mount Holly, South Carolina smelter, alongside a more than $60 million capital investment. The ribbon cutting ceremony also highlighted the creation of an additional 100 new aluminum jobs, bringing the total number of employees to over 400 at the Mt. Holly, SC smelter. You can read further details here

Century Aluminum Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.60 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $9.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) full year performance was 68.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Century Aluminum Company shares are logging -34.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.11 and $19.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1570830 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) recorded performance in the market was 16.41%, having the revenues showcasing -32.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 2078 workers.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Century Aluminum Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Century Aluminum Company posted a movement of -1.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,638,633 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CENX is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Century Aluminum Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.20%, alongside a boost of 68.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.60% during last recorded quarter.