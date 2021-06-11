Boiling and ready to burst as Sterling Bancorp (STL) last month performance was -0.39%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sterling Bancorp (STL). It is currently valued at $25.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.56, after setting-off with the price of $26.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.15.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE: STLPRA). The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. You can read further details here

Sterling Bancorp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.22 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $17.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) full year performance was 98.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sterling Bancorp shares are logging -5.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.62 and $27.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1511323 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sterling Bancorp (STL) recorded performance in the market was 43.33%, having the revenues showcasing 6.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.00B, as it employees total of 1460 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sterling Bancorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.45, with a change in the price was noted +5.10. In a similar fashion, Sterling Bancorp posted a movement of +24.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,486,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STL is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Sterling Bancorp (STL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sterling Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sterling Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.35%, alongside a boost of 98.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.40% during last recorded quarter.