Analysts Mean recommendation for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), which is $47.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.08 after opening rate of $47.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.97 before closing at $47.57.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, SQM Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Year 2020. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.74 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $40.53 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/21.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) full year performance was 65.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares are logging -22.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.87 and $60.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1539115 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) recorded performance in the market was -3.75%, having the revenues showcasing -18.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.08B, as it employees total of 5469 workers.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.31, with a change in the price was noted -9.25. In a similar fashion, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. posted a movement of -16.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,299,423 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SQM is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.19%, alongside a boost of 65.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.13% during last recorded quarter.