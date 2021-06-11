Analysts Mean recommendation for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is priced at $3.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.75 and reached a high price of $2.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.45. The stock touched a low price of $2.44.

Recently in News on June 11, 2021, Iconix Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired in “Go Private” Transaction. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) (“Iconix” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to be acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC (“Purchaser”), in an all-cash transaction that values Iconix at approximately $585 million, including net-debt. You can read further details here

Iconix Brand Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.20 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) full year performance was 71.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares are logging -25.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 417.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $4.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1906370 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) recorded performance in the market was 94.44%, having the revenues showcasing -5.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.57M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iconix Brand Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted a movement of +121.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 459,900 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Iconix Brand Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 94.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 124.77%, alongside a boost of 71.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.77% during last recorded quarter.