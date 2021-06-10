Why is Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) up 211.78% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK). It is currently valued at $2.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.75, after setting-off with the price of $2.717. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.56.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Fuel Tech Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that in order to facilitate stockholder participation for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held May 20, 2021, the Company will host a conference call for those wishing to listen in. Interested parties may call into the annual meeting by using the dial-in information shown below. However, the Company expects that the meeting will be briefer than normal and be limited to the items to be voted on at the annual meeting. The Company does not intend to have management make a presentation. You can read further details here

Fuel Tech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.65 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) full year performance was 211.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fuel Tech Inc. shares are logging -64.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 315.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $7.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 731716 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) recorded performance in the market was -34.02%, having the revenues showcasing -24.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.88M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fuel Tech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.29, with a change in the price was noted -3.19. In a similar fashion, Fuel Tech Inc. posted a movement of -55.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,457,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fuel Tech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fuel Tech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.01%, alongside a boost of 211.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.71% during last recorded quarter.