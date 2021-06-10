Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) was down -1.29%

At the end of the latest market close, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) was valued at $119.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $119.16 while reaching the peak value of $119.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $117.48. The stock current value is $117.53.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, Yum! Brands CMO Ken Muench and Former CEO Greg Creed Share Expert Guidance to Create Impactful Marketing Campaigns in New Book, R.E.D. Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands. In R.E.D. Marketing, Muench and Creed Outline Proven Fundamentals from Yum! Brands to Build a Holistic Marketing Strategy for Long-Term Results. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Yum! Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $122.72 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $101.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) full year performance was 22.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum! Brands Inc. shares are logging -4.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $84.17 and $122.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2052990 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) recorded performance in the market was 8.26%, having the revenues showcasing 12.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.00B, as it employees total of 38000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Yum! Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 111.66, with a change in the price was noted +9.75. In a similar fashion, Yum! Brands Inc. posted a movement of +9.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,648,261 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yum! Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.68%, alongside a boost of 22.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.35% during last recorded quarter.