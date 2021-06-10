Here is why Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), which is $5.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.24 after opening rate of $5.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.06 before closing at $5.73.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces 2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results. Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares are logging -79.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $25.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 925713 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) recorded performance in the market was 16.94%, having the revenues showcasing 66.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.04M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oriental Culture Holding LTD a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.74, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Oriental Culture Holding LTD posted a movement of +10.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,864,217 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Raw Stochastic average of Oriental Culture Holding LTD in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oriental Culture Holding LTD, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.94%. The shares increased approximately by 13.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.57% during last recorded quarter.