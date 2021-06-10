Here is why iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) recent weekly performance of 4.49% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). It is currently valued at $8.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.30, after setting-off with the price of $10.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.78.

Recently in News on June 10, 2021, iMedia Brands Announces Pricing of $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,830,918 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $9.00 per share. In addition, iMedia Brands has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 724,638 shares of common stock at the public offering price. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by iMedia Brands. The offering is expected to close on or about June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

iMedia Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.48 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.48 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) full year performance was 168.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iMedia Brands Inc. shares are logging -14.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1424133 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) recorded performance in the market was 104.60%, having the revenues showcasing 23.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.97M, as it employees total of 645 workers.

Market experts do have their say about iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iMedia Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.64, with a change in the price was noted +4.07. In a similar fashion, iMedia Brands Inc. posted a movement of +81.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 114,654 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMBI is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.87.

Technical breakdown of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Raw Stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of iMedia Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.64%, alongside a boost of 168.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.02% during last recorded quarter.