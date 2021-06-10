Here is why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.27%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), which is $2.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.86 after opening rate of $2.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.375 before closing at $2.83.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor, Operation HOPE Partnership Promotes Black Businesses. New digital outdoor campaign supports the ‘1MBB’ initiative to build and support new and existing Black business owners. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.05 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 109.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $2.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4745187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 71.52%, having the revenues showcasing 43.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted +1.40. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +97.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,404,728 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.93%, alongside a boost of 109.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.65% during last recorded quarter.