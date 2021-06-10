Analysts Mean recommendation for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is priced at $31.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $32.21 and reached a high price of $32.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $32.01. The stock touched a low price of $31.45.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai today:. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.96 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $26.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) full year performance was -6.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -18.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.22 and $38.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2034983 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recorded performance in the market was 9.15%, having the revenues showcasing -0.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.32B, as it employees total of 22536 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.19, with a change in the price was noted +1.81. In a similar fashion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of +6.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,606,902 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZTO is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.75%, alongside a downfall of -6.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.57% during last recorded quarter.