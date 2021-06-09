Why is Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) up 286.50% from the day 1 this year?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is priced at $7.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.36 and reached a high price of $8.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.30. The stock touched a low price of $7.36.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Wah Fu Education Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.00 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) full year performance was 286.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares are logging -63.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 290.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.98 and $21.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1960517 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) recorded performance in the market was 96.69%, having the revenues showcasing 66.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.71M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wah Fu Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.69, with a change in the price was noted +3.49. In a similar fashion, Wah Fu Education Group Limited posted a movement of +82.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,288,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WAFU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Raw Stochastic average of Wah Fu Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wah Fu Education Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.93%, alongside a boost of 286.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.59% during last recorded quarter.