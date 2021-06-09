Why is Teck Resources Limited (TECK) up 93.15% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) was valued at $23.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.91 while reaching the peak value of $24.045 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.44. The stock current value is $23.68.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Teck Donates $500,000 to UNICEF Canada to Support COVID-19 Response in India. Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced a $500,000 contribution to UNICEF Canada in support of life-saving COVID-19 response efforts in India. You can read further details here

Teck Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.72 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $17.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) full year performance was 93.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teck Resources Limited shares are logging -11.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.56 and $26.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3923572 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) recorded performance in the market was 30.47%, having the revenues showcasing 13.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.22B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Technical breakdown of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.56, with a change in the price was noted +4.68. In a similar fashion, Teck Resources Limited posted a movement of +24.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,425,359 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TECK is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Technical breakdown of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Raw Stochastic average of Teck Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Teck Resources Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.76%, alongside a boost of 93.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.30% during last recorded quarter.