VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.08M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC), which is $10.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.7199 after opening rate of $10.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.947 before closing at $10.25.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Virgin Group’s VG Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote on its Proposed Business Combination with 23andMe, Inc.. VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group (“VGAC” or the “Company”), reminds its shareholders to vote on the Company’s proposed business combination with 23andMe, Inc. (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, and the related proposals that will come before VGAC’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). The VGAC board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” the business combination and the other proposals that will come before the Special Meeting. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -43.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $18.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1235467 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC) recorded performance in the market was -10.32%, having the revenues showcasing -4.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 650.98M.

Analysts verdict on VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.21, with a change in the price was noted -2.04. In a similar fashion, VG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -16.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,580,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VGAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VG Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.32%. The shares increased approximately by 2.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.47% during last recorded quarter.