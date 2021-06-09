IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Quarterly Performance is 0.30%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) was valued at $22.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.15 while reaching the peak value of $23.375 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.81. The stock current value is $23.23.

Recently in News on May 31, 2021, IMAX Scares Up Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend Since 2019 With Monster $5.3 Million Haul For “A Quiet Place Part II”. IMAX Captures 9% of Domestic Box Office for Paramount Pictures’ Stellar Sequel As Summer Blockbuster Season Roars to Life. You can read further details here

IMAX Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.05 on 03/05/21, with the lowest value was $17.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) full year performance was 65.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMAX Corporation shares are logging -7.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.31 and $25.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1589116 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMAX Corporation (IMAX) recorded performance in the market was 28.91%, having the revenues showcasing 0.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.41B, as it employees total of 622 workers.

Analysts verdict on IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IMAX Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.76, with a change in the price was noted +5.09. In a similar fashion, IMAX Corporation posted a movement of +28.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 966,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAX is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IMAX Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IMAX Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.03%, alongside a boost of 65.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.30% during last recorded quarter.