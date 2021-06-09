Here is why Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recent weekly performance of 3.47% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It is currently valued at $7.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.36, after setting-off with the price of $9.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.95.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, Ondas Holdings Inc. Prices $44.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 6,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. Ondas expects the gross proceeds from this offering to be $44,800,000, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. Ondas intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Ondas has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 960,000 additional shares of its common stock. Ondas expects to close the offering, subject to customary conditions, on or about June 11, 2021. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $5.69 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.69 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2104691 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was -4.07%, having the revenues showcasing -9.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 247.91M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.00, with a change in the price was noted -4.30. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -35.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 480,843 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONDS is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ondas Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.07%. The shares increased approximately by 3.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.69% during last recorded quarter.