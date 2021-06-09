Here is why KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.18%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF), which is $4.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.30 after opening rate of $4.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.75 before closing at $4.10.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, KBSF Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020. Luxventure, its Social Media Based Cross-border E-Commerce Platform, reached USD1,335,374 in Revenue since Third Quarter 2020 Launch, an increase of 1,335,374%. You can read further details here

KBS Fashion Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.83 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) full year performance was 100.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are logging -24.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1550240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) recorded performance in the market was 39.46%, having the revenues showcasing 22.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.77M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Analysts verdict on KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KBS Fashion Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.61, with a change in the price was noted +1.42. In a similar fashion, KBS Fashion Group Limited posted a movement of +42.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 386,704 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBSF is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KBS Fashion Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.39%, alongside a boost of 100.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.39% during last recorded quarter.