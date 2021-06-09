Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) market price of $8.72 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) was valued at $8.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.79 while reaching the peak value of $8.855 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.67. The stock current value is $8.72.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Announcement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes by CSN Resources S.A.. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announced today that its subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN. You can read further details here

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.33 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) full year performance was 248.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are logging -15.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 363.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $10.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3639636 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) recorded performance in the market was 46.55%, having the revenues showcasing 45.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.27B, as it employees total of 35053 workers.

Specialists analysis on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted a movement of +28.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,137,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SID is recording 2.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.02%, alongside a boost of 248.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.33% during last recorded quarter.