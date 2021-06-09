Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is on the roll with an average volume of 15.44M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) was valued at $1.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.26 while reaching the peak value of $1.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.28.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Cocrystal Pharma Announces the Passing of Chairman, CEO and Co-founder Dr. Gary Wilcox. With great sadness, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and co-founder, suddenly passed away Wednesday, May 26 at the age of 74. The Board of Directors and staff of Cocrystal extend their deepest condolences to the Wilcox family and express their gratitude for Gary’s contributions to Cocrystal and to human health. You can read further details here

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4600 on 05/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) full year performance was 25.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are logging -63.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $3.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1485111 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) recorded performance in the market was -8.09%, having the revenues showcasing -18.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.82M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5036, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -16.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,312,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COCP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.70%, alongside a boost of 25.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.83% during last recorded quarter.