Analysts Mean recommendation for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), which is $12.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.72 after opening rate of $12.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.46 before closing at $12.64.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Empire State Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that Tony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO; Christina Chiu, EVP and CFO; and Tom Durels, EVP of Real Estate will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 virtual investor conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference, using the registration link below. You can read further details here

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.85 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $8.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) full year performance was 44.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging 2.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.19 and $12.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1082971 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) recorded performance in the market was 35.62%, having the revenues showcasing 8.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 755 workers.

Analysts verdict on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.10, with a change in the price was noted +3.54. In a similar fashion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +38.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,587,077 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESRT is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.03.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.02%, alongside a boost of 44.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.03% during last recorded quarter.