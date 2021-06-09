AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 29.61%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), which is $1.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.67 after opening rate of $1.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.545 before closing at $1.55.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 9, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9400 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 7.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -43.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2268419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 34.68%, having the revenues showcasing -14.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 194.84M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Analysts verdict on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7040, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -16.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,049,396 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.87%, alongside a boost of 7.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.80% during last recorded quarter.