Why is Range Resources Corporation (RRC) up 120.64% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) was valued at $14.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.23 while reaching the peak value of $14.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.23. The stock current value is $15.13.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, RRC INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Range Resources Corporation. Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RRC) from April 29, 2016 through February 10, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can read further details here

Range Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.24 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $6.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) full year performance was 120.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Range Resources Corporation shares are logging -0.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.08 and $15.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1748717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) recorded performance in the market was 117.01%, having the revenues showcasing 42.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.82B, as it employees total of 533 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Range Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.71, with a change in the price was noted +5.86. In a similar fashion, Range Resources Corporation posted a movement of +63.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,534,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRC is recording 1.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.84.

Technical breakdown of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Range Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 117.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.42%, alongside a boost of 120.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.83% during last recorded quarter.