Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Quarterly Performance is 0.09%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) was valued at $10.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.10 while reaching the peak value of $11.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.99. The stock current value is $11.16.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Buyback Plan and Payment of All Dividends. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a repurchase plan (the “Plan”) for up to $10 million of its Common Stock. Under the Plan, open market purchases of Retractable’s Common Stock may commence June 18, 2021 and may continue until June 18, 2022 at the latest. The Plan is structured to comply with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Plan will be administered through an independent broker. The purchases under the Plan are subject to Rule 10b-18 limitations as well as certain price and market volume constraints specified in the Plan. Notwithstanding the terms of the Plan, the exact number of shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Plan is difficult to predict. You can read further details here

Retractable Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $8.69 for the same time period, recorded on 05/27/21.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) full year performance was 88.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are logging -48.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.26 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1884744 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) recorded performance in the market was 3.91%, having the revenues showcasing 0.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 380.22M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retractable Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Retractable Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +0.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 975,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVP is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Retractable Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.60%, alongside a boost of 88.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.09% during last recorded quarter.