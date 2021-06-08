Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.16

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is priced at $15.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.61 and reached a high price of $15.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.14. The stock touched a low price of $13.30.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Regional Health Properties, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Exchange Offer. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) (“RHE” or the “Company”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to its proposed offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of the outstanding shares of its 10.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) for newly issued common stock of the Company, no par value (the “Common Stock”), and may file amendments thereto. In exchange for each share of Series A Preferred Stock properly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Exchange Offer and accepted by the Company, participating holders of Series A Preferred Stock will receive 0.5 shares of Common Stock. You can read further details here

Regional Health Properties Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.72 on 05/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) full year performance was 963.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regional Health Properties Inc. shares are logging -43.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1296.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $27.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1422436 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) recorded performance in the market was 294.97%, having the revenues showcasing 180.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.51M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regional Health Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.62, with a change in the price was noted +11.26. In a similar fashion, Regional Health Properties Inc. posted a movement of +271.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,638,758 in trading volumes.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Regional Health Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Regional Health Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 294.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 824.18%, alongside a boost of 963.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 180.56% during last recorded quarter.