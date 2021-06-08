MoSys Inc. (MOSY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.99

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) is priced at $7.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.52 and reached a high price of $7.819, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.11. The stock touched a low price of $7.01.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, MoSys, Inc. Announces $13 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,818,181 shares of its common stock at a price of $7.15 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $13 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. MoSys intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

MoSys Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.75 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) full year performance was 335.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MoSys Inc. shares are logging -34.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 431.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $10.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12448906 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MoSys Inc. (MOSY) recorded performance in the market was 187.30%, having the revenues showcasing 102.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.89M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on MoSys Inc. (MOSY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MoSys Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.93. In a similar fashion, MoSys Inc. posted a movement of +127.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,012,704 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOSY is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MoSys Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MoSys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 187.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 346.50%, alongside a boost of 335.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.60% during last recorded quarter.